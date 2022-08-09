Actress Nana Ama McBrown had an emotional moment at her 45th birthday party in Kumasi on Monday

McBrown who celebrated with her family and friends in her house had a 90-year-old woman singing and praying for her

The elderly woman's appearance and kind words of blessings moved McBrown to tears as she knelt down for the prayer

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Star actress Nana Ama McBrown was moved to tears as an elderly fan of hers blessed her on her birthday.

McBrown turned 45 years old on Monday, August 15, 2022. She celebrated with a party with her family and friends in her house in Kumasi.

Nana Ama McBrown was moved to tears by a 90-year-old fan on her birthday Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

McBrown's birthday bash

The birthday bash saw many friends and colleagues of McBrown coming to her house to celebrate with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Videos from the party showed Matilda Asare, Kwame A-Plus, Samuel Nyamekye, Kwame Adinkra, and Victoria Sarfo, among others in attendance.

Victoria Sarfo, a gospel singer, came to the party with her 90-year-old mother who is said to admire McBrown.

The 90-year-old woman sings and prays for McBrown

In one of the videos from the party which has been shared on Instagram, the 90-year-old is seen singing praises to God for adding another year to the life of the actress.

Dressed in colourful cloth, the woman sang the popular gospel song Nea W'aye (Nea Wode Me Abeduru) by Moses O.K. so cheerfully that it got McBrown emotional.

After doing the singing, the old lady said a powerful prayer asking God to bless McBrown with long life and protection. During the prayer, McBrown who was almost moved to tears knelt down before the woman. Her daughter, Baby Maxin, joined her in kneeling.

Baby Maxin prays for McBrown on her 45th b'day in adorable video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, had a lovely mother-child moment at her 45th birthday celebration in Kumasi.

Baby Maxin who is only three years old led a group of her friends to sing and pray for her mother in a video.

The gesture impressed the actress and TV personality who was left astonished and excited at the time.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh