The much-anticipated wedding between Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, and veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo has been called off.

Adjorlolo has has repotedly pulled out of the relationship with Shatta's mother and will not be proceeding to get married to her as reported.

A few weeks ago, reports surfaced online that Shatta Wale's mother was going to marry veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

The reports carried by Hot FM claimed Adjorlolo and Shatta Mama were far advanced with plans for the wedding and were soon going to release a date for the ceremony.

But according to Hot FM's Reagan Mends who first broke the news of their relationship, the veteran actor has back out.

Speaking in a video which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mends indicated that Adjorlolo has ended the relationship with Shatta's mother because of the reports about their wedding.

He stated that the actor got angry about the report and thus called Mama Elsie to end everything .

"Even though he (Adjorlolo) gave me permission to write the story about their relationship and upcoming wedding, he has now turned around to deny giving me permission. Because of that, he called Shatta Wale's mother to call off their relationship," Mends said.

