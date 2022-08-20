Shatta Michy recently visited Osu Oxford Street behind Goil filling station with her young son, Majesty

As soon as they arrived at the Silverhair Salon And Spa, where she wanted to have a hairdo done, the boy started raining his foreign accent on the workers

Shatta Michy had to quickly apologize to the staff on his behalf for any inconvenience caused

Majesty, the son of Shatta Michy and famous Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was spotted with his mother at a saloon recently.

The young boy had accompanied his mother to the Silverhair Salon And Spa for her hairdo only for him to start lashing the workers in the saloon with his thick foreign accent.

His mother who could not hide her reaction apologized to the workers for the inconvenience Majesty's presence might cause but they insisted it was not an issue.

Majesty and Shatta Michy Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

"Did I just regret bringing him. Pardon him okay, he is going to be asking a lot of questions," Shatta Michy told the people in the saloon.

Reading with his foreign accent

This is not the first time the young man has wowed people with his accent. Majesty previously won the admiration on social media after showing his competence in reading.

In a video shared by Majesty's mother, the six-year-old is spotted sitting behind a table with a book in his hands.

Majesty goes on to read portions of the book without any flaws and the accent with which he does his reading sounds like a boy born in America.

Watch the video below

Majesty is also a pianist

Majesty is not only good at reading or speaking English but has other talents to be proud of.

Not long ago, he got fans talking with a video of him playing the piano like a skilled instrumentalist.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majesty sat comfortably behind the large instrument, and with excitement written all over his face, he played.

He was heard telling his mother that he got the keys right to which the mother responded yes.

Source: YEN.com.gh