A Ghanaian man who looks exactly like Senegal and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has surfaced online

The man who has been spotted in a video was seen receiving cheers from someone who had spotted the resemblance

The video has stirred massive reactions from social media users who have been wowed by the resemblance

A man sharing a striking resemblance with Bayern Munich and Senegal forward, Sadio Mane, has popped up online.

The man who is said to have been spotted in Tema looks exactly like the reigning African footballer of the year.

In a video shared on Instagram by @ghonetv on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the Ghanaian man is seen wearing a red t-shirt over a pair of jeans. He had parts of his hair dyed in a manner which is similar to that of the former Liverpool star's hairstyle.

A Sadio Mane lookalike was recently spotted in Tema

Source: Instagram

Smiling heartily, the man responded to cheers from the person who was recording the video. He responded after being hailed claiming Sadio Mane was his junior brother.

"My junior brother be that," he said as someone referred to him as 'original' Sadio Mane.

Ghanaians wowed by Mane lookalike

The video of Sadio Mane's lookalike has sparked many reactions online. For those who have come across it, the resemblance is too striking.

iam_senyo1 said:

"Lol ! I saw Him yesterday in Mane’s Jersey ! At the first instance I thought it was Sadio ."

chase_the_money2 said

"Low budget Sadio Mane ."

abla_robertson said

"Tema Sadio Mane ."

legacy_himself said:

"He dey rec Manè pass Manè sef."

morfikd said

"This one na Sadzo from Volta, not Sadio ."

braproff said:

"Photocopy paaa be this ."

Asamoah Gyan talks to Sadio Mane on El-Hadji Diouf's phone

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan recently had a conversation with Sadio Mane.

The two chatted in a video call that was started by Senegal legend El-Hadji Diouf who is in Ghana as a guest of Gyan who invited Mane to also visit Ghana.

Diouf was in Ghana to support the launch of Gyan's biography which is to be held at Kempinski Hotel.

