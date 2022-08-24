Sonnie Badu and his wife Ann-Marie Badu have celebrated eight years since they tied the knot in London

The couple both commemorated their anniversary with social media posts and meaningful captions

Many joined the celebration with social media posts, prayers and wishes for the Gospel minister and his wife

Sonnie Badu and his wife Ann-Marie are filled with joy as they celebrate their eight-year union.

On 23 August 2014, the Gospel singer Sonnie Badu and his wife Ann-Marie walked down the aisle in a private ceremony in London. The couple's wedding was attended by many personalities like actor John Dumelo, past Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah and Nigerian businessman Dele Momudu amongst others.

Sonnie and Ann-Marie Badu Photo Source: @sonniebaduuk, @firstladyanniebadu

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the moment, they both took to Instagram to pen a message to each other. Sonnie Badu shared animated drawings of their wedding photo. On the other hand, Ann-Marie shared a TikTok with photos from the ceremony.

Celebrating his wife, the My Soul Says Yes singer wrote;

Today we celebrate 8 years of God's faithfulness in our lives~8 years of love and discovery, 8 years of laughter and creating wonderful memories, and 8 years of standing together no matter the obstacles that may have come our way. I still have confidence that God exclusively selected you for me. Our marriage may not be perfect, but God has held us together & been the strong third cord in the good times & the most challenging of times. The Number 8 biblically represents new beginnings, hope, and a bright future. It only gets brighter, sweeter and greater from here Baby! I love you mama

Ann-Marie, who is also a singer herself, wrote;

To have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part, according to God's holy ordinance; and thereto I pledge thee my faith."These vowels have been tested ,but God has held us….8 years down, forever to go @sonniebaduuk

Blessings Pour In For The Couple

mosesbliss

Happy Anniversary sir! May God continue to bless and uphold your home

jenuinehomemadepies

Happy Anniversary to you both

bettysylmich

May God continue to fan the embers of love between you two

eyes4u271329

Happy anniversary lovebirds. May the blessings, love, joy and happiness that you share bind you together for eternity. Enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh