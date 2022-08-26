Lovable TikTok star and comedian, Felicia Osei, has dazzled in outstanding royal outfit as she drops stunning photos

Her royal outfit was a depiction of how queens and princesses of royal origin dress with the kente and golden jewellery highlighting that fact

Many have thronged the comment section of the post to share their admiration for the amiable TikTok celebrity

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Famous TikTok star and comedian, Felicia Osei, has dropped some stunning photos looking all regal and royal in her outfit.

TikTok Star Felicia Osei. Photo Source: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

In the photos, she is seen dressed as a royal of Asante origin. She was wrapped in kente, a traditional cloth that originates from the Ashanti Region.

She accesorised her look with golden jewellery. The head piece she wore around her head had various Adinkra symbols to create a lovely masterpiece.

Captioning the photo, she highlighted the theme of the photoshoot which meant that she was a royal from where she came from, which translates into "Kuro bi so dehyeɛ". "Asante Agudeɛ" meant that she was rocking accessories from the Ashanti Region.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kuro bi so dehyeɛ, Asante Agudeɛ #oseifelicia

Acknowledging the team that spec up her looks up she tagged their official Instagram handles in the caption. Her makeup and hairstyling were flawlessly done by @leensbeauty_touch.

Traditional stylist, @bb_dazzle_me, came through with styling her kente which was provided by @kentepafie.gh, as well as styling the other accessories. Decor was exquisitely done by @backdrops_by_licia.

@_visionphotography captured the ever-gorgeous Felicia Osei as she rocked her traditional look with grace.

Many netizens admire Felicia Osei's royal outfit

_asantewaaaa_ said:

Whan ba nie

roselyn_ngissah commented:

Beautiful

clementosuarez commented:

Beautiful

prettiest_feli said:

My Feli bbe❤️

officialldelta said:

Your sef cut ughh!

iam_abenapokuaa commented:

Asante Agude3 ampa ❤️❤️❤️

optionmusic__ said:

You looking good my madam

ken.sah commented:

Obaahemaa Feli…kente fata wo!!

lydiakyeremanteng said:

Wowolo this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

prettiest_feli commented:

My Feli bbe❤️

Akrobeto Flaunts New Car In Video, Many Praise Him With Sweet Messages

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor, comedian and media personality Akwasi Boadi, known as Akrobeto, has gotten many showering him with praises after a video of him flaunting his new car surfaced online.

In the video, Akrobeto was walking out of a supermarket when the cameras spotted him walking towards his car which was parked in front of the supermarket. The supermarket was similar to those mini supermarkets, which are often located inside filling stations.

Captioning the post, the handler for UTV Ghana wrote,

Mr. ‘Who Nose Tomorrow’ Akrobeto flaunts his new 2022 Toyota Venza whip in grand style.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh