Tracey Boakye has shared a gorgeous family photo showing her kids, her husband, and her daughter's nanny as her first and only son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, attains 8 years old.

The actress and movie producer shared the rare family selfie with a simple message, saying ''My family, My Everything ❤️. Happy 8th birthday, son - we love you.

Tracey Boakye earlier posted candid selfies of his son with a touching message to mark the boy's birthday.

My photocopy, my first fruit, you made me a mother for the first time. You are a Blessing to us, @kwaku_danso_yahaya. As you turn 8 years today, 27th August 2022, I ask for God’s blessings over your life, good health, wisdom, and God’s Protection for you my boy.

Happy happy birthday. I love you. From the whole family, we say God bless your new age, handsome ❤️, she said.

Celebrities, including actress Salma Mumin and gospel singer Piesie Esther, wished Tracey Boakye and her family well.

Tracey Boakye: Video of Actress' Daughter Nhyira Emerges

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Ntiamoah tied the knot on Thursday, July 28, in a glamorous traditional and white wedding.

The two entertainment personalities hosted a lavish dinner party on Friday after their nuptials in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The star-studded wedding dinner party saw celebrities in Ghana's entertainment scene, including Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah of the "Mafia Gang" in attendance.

During all the ceremonies, however, the children of Tracey Boakye were loudly missing in sight, and some eagle-eyed fans observed.

Tracey Boakye's Dinner Party

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afia Schwar and actress Shugatiti shared an affectionate moment at actress Tracey Boakye's lavish wedding dinner on Friday, July 29.

The two personalities were spotted sharing a kiss at the ceremony attended by other notable entertainment and media personalities.

Afia Schwar and Shugatiti made themselves comfortable at the star-studded event, where they were with another female guest.

Source: YEN.com.gh