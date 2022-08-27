Tracey Boakye Flaunts Her Kids and Husband In Family Photo to Mark Son's 8th Birthday; Celebs React
- Tracey Boakye has posted a warm-hearted photo of herself, her kids, her husband, and her daughter's nanny to mark her son's birthday
- Kwaku Danso Yahaya attained 8 years old on Saturday and the actress shared the family picture hours after splashing several photos of her son on Instagram
- Celebrities, including actress Salma Mumin and gospel singer Piesie Esther, wished Tracey Boakye and her family well
Tracey Boakye has shared a gorgeous family photo showing her kids, her husband, and her daughter's nanny as her first and only son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, attains 8 years old.
The actress and movie producer shared the rare family selfie with a simple message, saying ''My family, My Everything ❤️. Happy 8th birthday, son - we love you.
Tracey Boakye earlier posted candid selfies of his son with a touching message to mark the boy's birthday.
My photocopy, my first fruit, you made me a mother for the first time. You are a Blessing to us, @kwaku_danso_yahaya. As you turn 8 years today, 27th August 2022, I ask for God’s blessings over your life, good health, wisdom, and God’s Protection for you my boy.
Happy happy birthday. I love you. From the whole family, we say God bless your new age, handsome ❤️, she said.
Celebrities, including actress Salma Mumin and gospel singer Piesie Esther, wished Tracey Boakye and her family well.
How celebs and fans reacted
Piesieesther reacted:
Happy birthday, son. God bless your new age with wisdom to do great things.
Empress_poks said:
Happy birthday, son.
Diamondappiah_bosslady commented:
Happy Birthday, son. May God bless your new age ❤️❤️❤️.
Kubi429 said:
Happy birthday, son. Grow in wisdom and knowledge ❤️.
Iamsesi_ reacted:
Beautiful❤️.
Lyboateng said:
Awww, your family is beautiful .
Nanaamaasareeunice commented:
God bless your home, Nana Yaa ASANTEWAA. I love you.
Belove01 said:
Beautiful family .
Kwameuk14 commented:
God bless your age, boiMr spider ma.
Lovelacearthur said:
Happy glorious birthday, sweetie. May you be blessed with good health and long life. Enjoy to the fullest .
