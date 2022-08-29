Famous Ghanaian TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has left many speechless with her no-makeup look in a video that has surfaced online

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the transformation of the famous internet sensation from without makeup to glowing effortlessly with her face all made up

Many have thronged the comment section to hail the ever-gorgeous Hajia Bintu by acknowledging her impeccable transformation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian socialite and TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has wowed many with before and after photos of her makeup look.

Hajia Bintu. Photo Source: @josiee.beauty

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted on the Instagram page of @josiee.beauty, she was seated in the makeup chair and getting ready to get her look switched up.

The video showed a transition of the ever-gorgeous TikTok Star without makeup to, later on, have her face beat to perfection. Since it was an evening look, more products were used to give her the perfect night look.

Even without makeup, Hajia Bintu's skin still looked radiant and flawless. Her edges were perfectly curled across her hairline. Her lace frontal wig was held in a bun.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After the transition, she looked elegant in her all-black star-studded corset gown. The gown had a low neckline that showed her cleavage, with the tulle matching her skin colour covering up that region.

The neckline filled with lace fabrics highlighted her outfit. Also, the circular bangs hanging around her left arm added some touch to her overall look.

Some reactions from netizens

elizabethanobeng

So nice

justinbrown022

Selxy B❤️

uzochi.emma

Was so amazing

harrietamponsaa

I see Beyonce in you

lottymawusi

Jossie brings out the Beyoncè in you

firm_stitches

❤️❤️❤️too much fire

tiyos_beautybank

Always beautiful

hannahharrison727

Wow❤️

TikTok Star Felicia Osei Dresses Like Royalty; Many Head Over Heels Over Her Gorgeousness

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that famous TikTok star and comedian Felicia Osei has dropped some stunning photos that look all regal and royal in her outfit.

In the photos, she is seen dressed as a royal of Asante origin. She was wrapped in kente, a traditional cloth that originates from the Ashanti Region.

She accessorised her look with gold jewellery. The headpiece she wore around her head had various Adinkra symbols to create a lovely masterpiece.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh