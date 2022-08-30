Island Frimpong, daughter of celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui, celebrated her 2nd birthday on August 30, 2022

The plush event, which had a splash of pink on the exquisite decor, was held at the residence of Medikal and Fella Makafui

Photos of Island having a good time at her birthday celebration with close friends and family have surfaced online

Island Frimpong turned 2 years on August 30, 2022, and her parents, Fella Makafui and Medikal threw a lavish birthday party for her to celebrate her big day.

Island Frimpong and Fella Makafui. Photo Source: @menscookgh

The event was held at the residence of Fella Makafui and Medikal. The venue was splashed with pink decor, which could probably be the favourite colour of Island.

In a series of photos that have surfaced online, the hottest and freshest 2-year-old was spotted having a good time wrapped in her mother's arms.

They posed and laughed as they stared into the camera for the photographer to capture the memorable moment between mother and daughter.

For her first party dress, Island was spotted wearing a pink tulle dress. Her hair was held in a bun, with a magenta pink ribbon shaped in a bow used to hold the bun. She wore pink sandals to compliment her look.

Adorable photo of Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong pointing at the camera as they smiled and posed for the picture.

The seasoned actress carried her daughter in her left arm as the beautiful moment was captured.

Photo of Island enjoying her time at the playground. In the photo, she was spotted on the top of the playground slide as she smiled in the direction of the camera.

This photo shows mother and daughter's inseparable bond as they stared into each other's eyes and smile. Fella had both arms wrapped around her daughter.

