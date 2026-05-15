A video of a Ghanaian man has gone viral after he opened up about his experience so far after moving to Thailand

In an interview, he also spoke about the factors that informed his decision to leave Ghana for Thailand

Netizens who watched the video have also shared varied opinions on the comments the young man made about Ghana and Thailand

A Ghanaian man has expressed happiness over his decision to relocate to Thailand in search of greener pastures.

In a now-viral video sighted on the TikTok page of @explorewithmanuel, the young man, who was seated with friends in public, was asked about his views on life in the Asian country.

Young man delights after relocating to Thailand Image source: @explorewithmanuel/TikTok, Alexander Spatari/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Wearing a bright smile, he indicated that although Ghana was not a bad place to live, he now prefers life in Thailand.

Having left Ghana in 2014, the young man stated that his situation in Thailand is much better compared to when he was in his home country.

He mentioned the low cost of living as a major factor that makes him prefer Thailand to Ghana.

“Here in Thailand, food is very affordable. You can get whatever you want at a good price. The income you earn from work is also sufficient to meet your needs.

“But back home, even though you may be gainfully employed, you often have to take a loan to survive. Personally, looking at the struggles I endured back in Ghana, I would say Thailand has truly helped me.”

Comments from a Ghanaian man about living in Thailand spark reactions Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He concluded by stating that he currently has no plans of returning home.

At the time of writing this report, the video of the young man praising Thailand had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video of the Ghanaian man sharing his experience in Thailand below.

Reactions to living in Thailand

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the statements made by the man.

Kwadwo Afta indicated:

“Sure, food is so cheap. Imagine buying even McDonald’s or KFC between 99–200 Baht (30–70 GHS) with low purchasing power in Thailand. Also, the type of room and rent you have to pay, between 3,000–10,000 Baht, is impressive. Since 2020, transport fares have been the same: TSB buses are max 25 Baht, red buses 8 Baht, MRT Blue Line 45 Baht, with the exception of BTS sky trains that can go over 100 Baht. The boats are also cheap to travel on. I admire the economy compared to ours.”

Arab_Money@gh said:

“There’s nowhere like home, only if you are not doing well.”

nii_nii added:

“Are there jobs in Thailand? I’m in Cambodia.”

Woman visiting abroad says she won’t return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly Ghanaian woman made her first visit abroad and vowed never to return.

She was impressed with the features of her new environment in the Netherlands and did not want to return to Ghana.

She described her new country as heaven and profusely thanked her son for allowing her to travel outside Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh