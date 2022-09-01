The social media timeline of most Ghanaians have been filled with pictures of celebrities wishing their followers a happy new month

Celebrities like Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Fella Makafui, Tracey Boakye and others have shared new photos to commemorate the beginning of the month

Fans have been left amazed by the beauty of their favourite superstars while reflecting on their captions

It is the beginning of September, and fans and followers of various Ghanaian celebrities have been ushered into the new month in a glamorous way.

Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah and Tracey Boakye

As customary for brands, content creators, celebrities and social media users, the first of every month present an opportunity to send well wishes to one's audience and look back at the actions and incidents of the previous month.

Similarly, some Ghanaian stars have taken to social media to share new photos and videos, sending out positive energy to their fans. While some send out good wishes, others share motivational quotes in hopes of keeping their fans pumped up for the new month.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian superstars who sent new month wishes and messages to their fans on Instagram.

1. Nana Ama McBrown

Rocking a purple blouse and a purple laced skirt, Nana Ama McBrown prayed for the safety of her followers and Ghanaians in the last quarter of the year.

2. Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah posted a simple 'Happy New Month' to greet fans in the new month. The actress posted a picture of herself looking elegant in a pink blouse and pink sneakers.

3. Tracey Boakye

Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah made specific prayer requests for her followers for the new month. She wrote;

All I ask from God for all my followers is, God’s Favor, Protection and long life

4. Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui was in proud mother mode as she ushered fans into the new month. The Ghanaian actress shared photos from her daughter Island Frimpong's birthday to greet fans.

5. Hajia4Reall

The Badder Than singer dropped sizzling pictures of herself at the poolside to celebrate the new month.

6. Medikal

As expected of one of Ghana's top rappers, Medikal had to drop a bar to wish his followers a happy new month. Playing around with three months in the year, he wrote;

As we March into September, May it be great.

7. Asantewaa

Asantewaa came through with a video of her dressed in an elegant white dress and did a 180 degree turn to wish her Instagram followers a happy new month.

8. Martha Ankomah

Martha Ankomah had a very important message for her fans while wishing them a happy new month. She said;

God’s plan for your life is bigger than your disappointment. Have faith in God and never let go of that dream.

9. Beverly Afaglo

Beverly Afaglo went into prayer as she wished her followers a happy new month. Disclosing that she became a mother in September, Beverly prayed for persons who were expecting children.

10. Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Akumaa Mama Zimbi had three wishes for her followers in September; more blessings, favour, and greatness.

11. Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Dressed like royalty, Gifty Anti declared September the month of love. She asked her followers to spread the love this month and reminded them how much she loved them.

12. Fameye

Fresh off receiving a citation from the Mayor of Massachusetts, Joseph Petty, after a performance in Worcester City, Fameye prayed for blessings in the lives of his followers.

13. Shugatiti

Shugatiti spent the month of August running her new restaurant, Pot of Shuga. The actress and Instagram model briefly reminded her followers of her status as CEO of the trendy restaurant.

14. Juliet Ibrahim

The actress took advantage of the season to wish her followers a new month and remind them a new month presents another chance to get things right.

