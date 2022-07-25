Fella Makafui and her adorable daughter, Island Frimpong, keep showing that they are mother and daughter goals

The two of them were spotted having a great time at a beach house as Fella Makafui flaunted her backside in her beach wear

The video has gotten many reacting to Island's adorable self and Fella Makafui showing off her gorgeous self

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has gingered people with her see-through yellow beach wear.

Fella Makafui and her family. Photo Source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

She and her adorable daughter, Island Frimpong gave themselves a treat at a beach resort over the weekend on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Fella Makafui, she shared a beautiful moment where Island was walking towards her in the brown wooden room. She was all smiles as she approached her mother, who filmed the memorable moment.

Island wore a jeans jumpsuit, with a white long-sleeved shirt which she wore under the jumpsuit.

However, one part of the video caught the attention of many, and that was the part where Mrs Frimpong flaunted her backside in a netted see-through bodycon dress.

Some reactions from social media

debbychan37 commented:

Cute ❤️❤️

otsibahnanaadwoa said:

Island ❤️

zionfelix_backup said:

Abooowa wotonono

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Awwww she is so adorable

_kwamemdd_ said:

Rich mummy ❤️

kwakuagenda commented:

Eyy boi

okolo_si commented:

MDK u dey enjoy

Source: YEN.com.gh