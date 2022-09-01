Former France Ambassador To Ghana, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, effortlessly rocked an African print dress in France

It was a blue and red African print cloth and she wore it at an official meeting at the French Presidency Palace, Élysée

Many have hailed her for still upholding the flag of Ghana high as she returned back to France after serving as the ambassador for 4 years

Former France Ambassador To Ghana, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé. Photo Source: @annesophieave

Source: Twitter

It was a blueprint cloth that had red designs on it. It was sewn into a beautiful top. The top had a high straight collar with a v-shaped neckline. It also had long sleeves, and it was sewn in such a way as to give Anne Sophie an official look.

She wore it to an official meeting at the French Presidency Palace, which she sure looked stunning.

Captioning the post, she wrote,

This morning at the French presidency Palace @Elysee in a beautiful Ghanaian print outfit by @Vlisco❤

Many netizens have admired Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé for rocking Ghanaian cloth in France

@flexkgermain:

Ghana definitely loves you ❤️

@ChristDeKing:

Obaatanpa [Good and lovely mother ] fabric

@Elvischris9911:

We love ❤️ You Akosua ❤️‍

@Dereal_ZAMI:

No wonder you had 12 suitcases. Beautiful

@IsraelRhymer:

Beauty is trending

@CunnisElijah:

When a diplomat commits to the development of her host country they live her. For a heritage and creative arts advocate I am always happy when I observe the work you have done to push Ghanaian culture and arts to the EU. ANYƐKOOO @annesophieave

@pintoclarkz:

The love this lady has for Ghana is something else lol

@KofiOwusuAkoto:

You’re the biiiig woman.. We love you. Keep putting us on the map. Cheers!

Zionfelix Names Daughter After French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Anne Sophie Avé

Celebrated Ghanaian celebrity blogger, ZionFelix, has honoured French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Avé, by naming his daughter, whom he had with Makeup artist Minalyn Lawani after her.

Zionfelix’s daughter, Pax Adjei Avè Adomako, was christened a few weeks ago and given the name Avè, the surname of the French Ambassador to Ghana.

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, reported on ameyawdebrah.com that guests who were present at the private christening of Pax revealed the real reason why Zionfelix chose that name for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh