Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has once again shown herself to be a versatile entertainer.

The award-winning actress won hearts as she attended a concert by gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, to celebrate her 20th anniversary as a musician.

Arriving at the venue, McBrown rocked a blue-coloured dress which had her glowing. She not only grace the concert in style but also delivered a powerful performance.

Nana Ama McBrown led song ministration at Obaapa Christy's concert Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

McBrown who took the microphone to speak turned into a song ministration moment. She picked one of the songs of Obaapa Christy and sang it so beautifully while using her life and relationship with God as an example.

After singing so well and testifying about God, the actress got resounding applause from the crowd as she left the stage. On her way off the stage, Obaapa met her with a big hug and smile.

Watch the video below:

McBrown's video excites fans

The video of McBrown's performance at Obaapa's concert got a number of fans praising the actress.

iamprincesjay said

"God bless her. She’s wonderful ❤️."

gerald_kusi_fresh said

"Soo adorable mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

monday_godess said

"full of holy spirit ."

queen_esther96 said

"You can’t hate her!!! So adorable."

simple_like_dimple said

"A woman of virtue you are."

Source: YEN.com.gh