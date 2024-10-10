Actress Selly Galley and her husband and musician Praye TiaTia shared an adorable video of the actress playing with their twins

In the caption of the video, she gave thanks to God for showing up in her lowest moments when she wanted a child after eight years of marriage

Many people thronged to the comment section to congratulate her and celebrate the birth of her twin boy and girl

Actress and reality TV star, Selly Galley, melted the hearts of many people when she posted a video of her playing with her adorable twins who recently turned one.

Selly Galley plays with her twins

Selley Galley shared an adorable video on her Instagram page and that of her husband, Praye TiaTia, and it showed her playing with her twins as she spent quality time with them.

The twin daughter was seated on her lap while the twin boy sat beside her on the couch as they played in the heartwarming video.

In the caption, the star actress referred to the memorable moment she shared with her kids as heartthrobs.

She noted that she would remind God at every opportunity of His grace and mercy as she recounted her struggles with childbirth after marriage.

Mrs Fiawoo noted that she would be forever grateful to God for showing up biog and giving her not one but two kids at once.

Heartthrobs 🫶🏻🫶🏻 ❣️❣️And we will remind God at every opportunity of His grace and mercy. For showing up this big! Mighty God. Eternal Gratitude. THE FIAWOO TWINS @thefiawootwins

Selly Galley and her twins.

Reactions to Selly Galley's video

Musician Stephanie Benson and several others thronged the comment section to celebrate with Selly Galley as she thanked God for giving her twins.

Below are the lovely reactions:

stephaniebensonlive said:

"I’m so happy for you.😍 Love every moment. They are taking in so much from this age. Well done to you.🥰 Love you."

naa_mommie_ said:

"This is how I know God is answering my prayers too.,.he made you a special testimony of his power...and Its sweet to look at ! All I see is Grace😍😍😍"

justme_joy22 said:

"He silenced yes he silenced Them🔥🔥🔥🔥😍"

my_name_is_queenenyo said:

"As you’re testifying unto the glory of God and we rejoice with you, may we receive our testimonies too"

chef_pearl_ said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Only him God deserves the Glory! Thank you Jesus!"

