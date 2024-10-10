Lil Win shared a video of his colleague Oteele's two kids expressing their admiration for him

The children acknowledged the Kumawood actor's impact on the Ghanaian entertainment industry

Many fans flooded the comments section of Lil Win's social media post to praise him and Oteele's kids

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Two of Kumawood actor Oteele's five children melted hearts on social media after they praised Lil Win.

Oteele's children hail Kumawood actor Lil Win for his strides as an entertainer. Photo source: @officiallilwin @biggiebossoteele

Source: Twitter

Oteele's two kids hail Lil Win

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to share a video of Oteele's children speaking about him as he listened.

The two kids expressed their admiration for their father's colleague and mentioned some of his successful business ventures, including his Great Minds International school and Wezzy Empire movie production house.

Oteele's children acknowledged Lil Win, who recently built a big mansion for his mother before her 80th birthday, as a 'visionary' among his peers and the leader of the current young generation who aspires to follow in his footsteps someday.

The kids also praised the comedian for his numerous successes as an actor and musician in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. They showed their love for him by wishing him a long life.

Oteele's children's words touched the heart of Lil Win, who applauded and thanked them.

In the caption of the social media post, the comic actor wrote:

"Thank you very much my sisters ♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Watch the video below:

Lil Win's video stirs fan reactions

The video melted the hearts of some fans, who thronged to the comments section to praise Lil Win and Oteele's kids. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

boyallowance commented:

"Wow I like what they are saying."

lil_sparklyn commented:

"You're one in a billion ❤️🌎."

sikahenegh commented:

"I like what they are doing 😌 paa❤️❤️🙌."

veronicaopoku36 commented:

"👏👏👏God bless you 😍😍😍and Long life And more money more 🙏🙏happy more love 💗."

sikatv_dubai commented:

"This is beautiful."

Lil Win sprays cash on Adom Kyei-Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win was spotted spraying cash on his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, at his church in a viral video.

The Kumawood actor received massive cheers from the church-goers, who hailed him for his wealthy gesture towards the spiritual leader.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh