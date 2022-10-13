Real Warri Pikin has revealed the one thing Ghanaian comedians have to do to gain fame and popularity in other countries

The Nigerian comedienne explained collaborations have brought her this far and believed it could help them to

Real Warri Pikin also advised that Ghanaian comedians look beyond Ghana and Nigeria when expanding their fanbase

Real Warri Pikin is set to make history with her debut comedy event in Ghana, Real Warri Pikin Unfiltered Live in Accra. The Nigerian comedienne will join the likes of fellow comedians Basketmouth and other Nigerian comedians who have cracked fans up at shows in Ghana.

The comedy star known in private circles as Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians, including celebrities such as Yvonne Nelson, who are eager to watch her performance and have been heavily promoting it on their social media pages.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Real Warri Pikin shared the secret behind her popularity in Ghana; collaborations. Explaining how her method could help build a fanbase for Ghanaian comedians in Nigeria, she said;

They have to come to Nigeria and reach out to people in the same industry.

Using herself as an example, Real Warri Pikin referred to the videos she shot during her previous trip to Ghana. She cited her visit to Yvonne Nelson's daycare, her hanging out with Roselyn Ngissah, to her tour of Hajia 4Reall's luxurious mansion.

After a brief reflection, Real Warri Pikin, who stood throughout the interview, remarked;

I don't know any Ghanaian comedian that will come to Nigeria and sell out a show.

Still touching on the popularity of Ghanaian comedians in Nigeria, the comedy star lamented the lack of collaborations with fellow Nigerian comedians.

I don't know if they even come to Nigeria.

Real Warri Pikin ended the chat by pleading with Ghanaian comedy acts to consider spreading their wings and expanding their African reach through joint projects with comedians from other countries. She described it as very key, considering how talented Ghanaian comedians are.

She will host her first Ghanaian show on October 16 2022.

