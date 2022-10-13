Real Warri Pikin has spoken highly of Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, known as DKB

The Nigerian comedienne and on-air-personality is in Ghana for her debut comedy event in Ghana

Real Warri Pikin spoke of her respect for her Ghanaian counterpart in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh

Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin, known in private circles as Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, has landed in Ghana to thrill her Ghanaian fans with a night of top-notch comedy. Her comedy show comes weeks after she visited Ghana and hung out with Ghanaian celebrities Yvonne Nelson, Roselyn Ngissah and Haija4Reall.

Ahead of her Real Warri Pikin Unfiltered Live in Accra, the comedienne sat with YEN.com.gh, where she touched on her previous visit to Ghana and her impression of DKB, one of the comedians opening for her.

Despite having never met DKB in person, Real Warri Pikin revealed she was a fan of the comedian's style and believed he was naturally funny.

Only DKB chatting with me, I'm all over the place.

She added a word of praise for Comedian Waris, whom she met for a skit shoot. Giving a vivid description of their first meeting, Real Warri Pikin said;

The first time I met Waris, he cracked me up. Oh My God! We were about to make the skit we did, I was all over the place.

Real Warri Pikin also called out persons who claimed Ghanaian comedians were boring. To her, that statement was out of place as humour is relative.

My style may not appeal to you and automatically you see me as not being funny.

