Ghanaian actress and controversial personality Afia Schwarzenegger is known to have adopted her eight-year-old daughter Adiepena

Ever since she adopted the little girl, Afia Schwarzenegger has been flaunting her bond with Pena and giving her followers a sneak peek into the girl's life

Social media users have expressed concerns over Afia Schwarzenegger's parenting after Pena reported that she had been bullied in school for being adopted

In addition to her controversial statements and the scandals she has been involved in, Afia Schwarzenegger has given social media users signs she is a bad mother.

In a video shared by Ghana Fuo Ho Nsem and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress' daughter reported an incident in her school.

Adiepena revealed she had been teased and bullied by her friends, who claimed she was "adopted from the bush."

In a rather calm tone, Afia Schwarzenegger apologized to her daughter for the mishap and her lack of attention as she had travelled to Kumasi. Her apology came after Adiepena admitted she was hurt and heartbroken by her classmates' comments.

In an attempt to teach her daughter resistance against negative comments, she made Adiepena repeatedly describe her classmates' comments as

Rubbish in front of the house

Afia Schwarzenegger also asked Adiepena how she wanted the issue to be dealt with, to which the little one asked her mum to call her lawyers and the police to take action against her bullies.

Netizens React To Afia Schwarzenegger's Parenting Skill

