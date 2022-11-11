Popular Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay dropped Habibi, a song from her latest extended play, Enigma

The Survivor hitmaker showed Ghanaians her dancing skills in a video promoting her new song, Habibi

The video sparked massive reactions as fans of the popular singer were impressed by her dance moves

Over the years, celebrated Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay, known in private circles as Wendy Asiamah Addo, has proven to be an excellent performer and dancer.

Following the release of her self-written extended play, Enigma, on November 11, 2022, the Ghanaian singer shared a video of herself dancing to Habibi, one of her latest tracks.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Survivor hitmaker sparkled with a golden look. She rocked a golden dress above knee-length, putting her curves on full display. Wendy Shay complemented her look with a pair of golden heels, earrings, and a necklace that perfectly matched her skin.

The celebrated Ghanaian singer started her Habibi dance by displaying her salsa moves with her hands on a pillar. She then threw her legs in a kick, showing impressive endurance in the video.

Musicians like Fameye, Malcolm Nuna, Kweku Flick, and Larusso hit Wendy Shay's comment section to express their love for the song Habibi.

Netizens React To Wendy Shay Dancing To Habibi

nana_afua_mirror

If u watch dis more dan twice let's gather here.... Shay to the whole wiase

airquah__adepa

This moves de3...my knees won't allow me

elvis_nana_asante

Wei de3 salsa dance paa ooo

kwekugh_

This moves is FDA APPROVED

voyage_craft

ibi now adey barb why the girls dey jealous u for the comment section

In other Wendy Shay-related news, the Ghanaian actress has shared the inspiration behind her famous quote, "Ghana, Wake Up," which she uses after every tweet.

In an interview with TV3's Giovanni Caleb on Showbiz 360, the Ghanaian actress revealed her statement, "Ghana Wake Up," serves as a wake-up call to Ghanaians to face their reality and desist from living in their ignorance.

