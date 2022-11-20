Singer Wendy Shay has debunked claims that she took a shot at media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah in her song titled Heat

The singer released the song in 2021 when the GHOne TV media personalities were trending over sexual claims by former TV3 show host, Abena Korkor

Though some music lovers had alleged that some portions of the song's lyrics targeted the media personalities, the singer said it was only wordplay

Celebrated Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Asiamah Addo, has debunked claims that she jabbed Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah in her song, Heat.

Photos of Serwaa Amihere, Wendy Shay, and Nana Aba Anamoah. Credit: UTV/thenanaaba/wendyshayofficial.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay's song stirs controversy

The Rufftown Records artiste released Heat in 2021, sparking controversy with her wordplay, with some music lovers claiming that portions of the lyrics were a direct jab at the media personalities.

Wendy Shay released the song when Serwaa Amihere was trending over sexual claims by Abena Korkor. Among many allegations, Abena Korkor had alleged that two New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts had been sleeping with GHOne's Serwaa Amihere. Abena Korkor had previously made similar allegations against Nana Aba Anamoah

Wendy Shay denies shading Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah

On UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, November 19, 2022, Wendy Shay debunked the claims by music lovers, saying it was just wordplay.

Watch the video below:

Nana Aba Recounts how Emotional Serwaa Amihere Cried after Abena Korkor's Wild Allegations

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Managing Director of GHOne, Nana Aba Anamoah, recounted how her colleague and protégé, Serwaa Amihere, was shattered by sexual claims made against her by Abena Korkor.

Abena Korkor, among many claims, had alleged that two New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts have been sleeping with GHOne's Serwaa Amihere. She had previously made similar allegations against Nana Aba Anamoah.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, Nana Aba Anamoah disclosed that Serwaa Amihere was distraught by the unfounded allegations that dominated social media for weeks. The prominent media personality said she was not that worried but was concerned for her protégé.

Source: YEN.com.gh