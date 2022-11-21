Agya Koo was sitting under a tree when a little girl who could pass for his granddaughter approached him and asked an interesting question

The adorable little lady was sad and asked Agya Koo why she was no longer seeing him on her TV set

The actor gave an interesting answer which got many folks smiling on social media

Popular veteran Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, got folks smiling on social media after a girl young enough to be his granddaughter or daughter approached him to ask a funny question.

The young girl was a bit confused about something. It seemed there was no movie showing on television that starred Agya Koo.

She was a bit upset and asked the actor why she could not see him inside the TV set as usual. Her funny question put a broad smile on the actor's face.

Agya explained that on that day, he had to attend a funeral and hence had to leave the TV set. He, however, assured her that the television is where he baths, sleeps and eats and that she would see him in it in no time.

The little girl was happy with the actor's response and nodded in agreement. Folks found the exchange between Agya and his ''daughter'' cute and dropped interesting reactions.

Agya Koo And ''Daughter'' Warm Hearts On Social Media

SirGalaxy Anwiankwan recounted doing a similar thing:

I was thinking the same when I was young. I destroyed my grandmother radio just to see those talking but I saw wires

Melona Ansah also said:

You really entertain me in early 2000s when I moved to Germany . Your movies were my source of happiness

oey_beston also commented:

I think her mom should keep the video for future reference

