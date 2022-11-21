Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is a year older as she celebrates her 40th birthday on November 21, 2022

The popular movie star took to her verified Instagram account to inform her followers of her special day

Nadia Buari shared a lovely selfie which caught the attention of fans with most of them admiring her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari turned 40 years on November 21, 2022. The actress, made a name for herself after her role as "Beyonce," in the movie Beyonce: The President's Daughter.

On her special day, the actress shared a pretty photo on her verified Instagram account showing off her golden locks and a powerful gaze.

Nadia Buari shares photo for 40th birthday Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari Rocks A Casual Look On Her 40th Birthday

Nadia Buari looked stunning in the photo she shared to commemorate her day. The photo captured the jewellery on her neck and hand as well as her nail which shone with a beautiful black polish.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharing her photo on Instagram, she captioned it;

21/11 + 1 today!

HBD to me. Thank U God!

Instagram Users Congratulate Nadia Buari on her 40th Birthday

Fans of the award-winning actress filled her comment section with heart emojis as they wished her a happy birthday.

maafia_lee

Happy birthday my Darling ❤️❤️

nuamahonline

Brighten our morning ❤️

janicc_annyeong

Happy blessed earth strong finest babe, have a blast ❤️❤️❤️

baby_amcyn

Happy birthday to the most Ghana finest

queen_hemen_

Happy birthday my Queen:❤️ I declare favour your partway. Everywhere you step in shall favour you. May this birthday brings you Peace, joy, good health and abundance of God's blessings upon you and your household in Jesus name.birthday blessing my day

Nadia Buari: Actress Shares Candid Photos with Her Doting Daughter; Fans Admire Duo: “Lots of Love”

In other Nadia Buari-related news, the Ghanaian actress shared lovely photos with one of her daughters to the admiration of many netizens.

The image she shared on her verified Instagram account showed her close relationship with her child. The mother and daughter duo who have a strong bond shared a tight hug in one of the photos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh