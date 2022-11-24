Kalsoume Sinare had peeps gushing over her as she shared a video slaying in a beautiful corset dress

The beautiful dress was made out of fugu material showing her rich northern heritage

The video had celebrities like Juliet Ibrahim and other popular public figures fawning over the actress

The outfit was made of fugu material showing her rich northern heritage.

The outfit was made of fugu material showing her rich northern heritage. The pretty movie star was at her residence, and her compound looked grand.

There were multiple vehicles parked in the grand edifice. She walked around the house elegantly and smiled for the cameras.

Kalsoume Sinare has been on the movie scene for a long time, and even though she has advanced in age, the actress is still as elegant and splendid as ever. The veteran actress has appeared in over fifty films.

She featured in iconic films like Babina, Trinity, and Sala, for which she received a Golden Actress award in the Drama category. Kalsoume also has a modelling history. She represented Ghana at the 1990 Miss Model of the World.

The video of Kalsoume slaying in her corset dress sparked reactions from celebrities like Juliet Ibrahim, Nana Ama McBrown and Sonia Ibrahim.

Kalsoume Sinare Sparks Reactions

kobirana said:

Lmaoooo my stomach ooo Pressssureee Walk the #$%$ out of them

ireneatubiga was also impressed:

Fugu all the way.

eb_forson also commented:

U beautiful in n out like chicken vandaluu

mama_kubs also wrote:

just stunning we love you

missbawa also commented:

This is really beautiful , where can I get something like this to buy

patienceamanu was impressed:

love the outfit and love you too,beautiful as always ❤

PrinceSiaw said:

Ei can she breathe this dress is tight oo. Still beautiful tho

