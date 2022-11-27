Actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, have arrived in Qatar

The star couple was filmed on their flight to the Arab nation while having fun and creating beautiful memories

Netizens and fans of the television personality and her husband have reacted to the rare moment of the couple

Actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, are creating beautiful memories while living their celebrity lifestyle.

The pair have flown to Qatar in style, courtesy of a sponsored paid trip to the Arab nation. The duo was filmed in a Black Stars jersey in an Instagram video. They paired their look with dark shades.

McBrown and her hubby may watch the second match of the Black Stars

The Black Star will face South Korea in the ongoing 2022 Qatar World Cup on Monday, November 28, at 1 pm. The media personality and her significant other are likely to watch the match at the stadium.

The recent footage of the couple on a plane, shared on Nkonkonsa, showed Nana Ama McBrown and her husband drinking juice on-board the flight.

Netizens and fans of the television personality and her husband have reacted to the rare moment of the couple having fun on a plane. Most people who reacted seemed jealous of the pair.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Most netizens who commented seemed jealous of the couple

Legacy19 posted:

And who’s money are they enjoying again?

Donbello1zet

So they sent it for you [Nkonkonsa] to post. Eii you dey make this people dey fool you oooo. Payin gyimifuor ne nkurasifuor.

Esme.adwoa commented:

What makes me laugh most are those with the negative comments but cool lyy wishing to be like them.

Maame_yarh_barbie posted:

Ghanaians have something to say about everyone's life. Y'all think you're perfect cos we can't see your flaws.

Esme.adwoa replied:

@cooking_gasdelivery nipa de3 ooo daabi.

Genevievebudu said:

You deserve it those who can't afford it are sending negative comments and shame on you all.

Queenohemaananayaa commented:

The lip colour is just the effect of the filter used for the snap not any form of paint or lip balm.

Ritaakwaah reacted:

Ghanaians will never change. Any way beautiful couple.

Itsmaxone commented:

Plane inside too you are wearing sunshades. Eiiii.

