GHOne TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has released a candid video showing her unblemished face without makeup

The Ghanaian media personality shared the clip on Facebook, where she accentuated her natural beauty

Fans who trooped to the comment section of her post were mesmerised by the flawless look of the on-screen goddess

Celebrated GHOne TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has delivered a candid Facebook video accentuating her unblemished skin and natural beauty.

The on-screen goddess appeared in the footage without any beauty-enhancing products or accessories but still looked captivating.

The attention-grabbing footage sparked a stir on social media as fans and followers were mesmerised by the flawless look of the media personality.

See how netizens drooled over the spotless beauty of Serwaa Amihere below:

Social media users love Serwaa Amihere's natural look

Grace Amoako posted:

I won't lie. God created you paaaa oh miss.

Gifty Gyamfua commented:

That's mom. Serwaa is my mother's name. The love is deep. I love everything about you, dear. Go higher.

James Demond Stenson said:

Beautiful work of art.

Nana Adwoa Favour posted:

We love too, Sis. You too have a great weekend.you

Takorah Abdulai Swanzy commented:

I love you too.

Gideon Morkpor said:

Good morning madam moma.

Mark Kelly reacted:

Naturally beautiful.

Nana Ama Blinkz Nyamekye commented:

You are beautiful without makeup.

Natty Conscious said:

We love you too.

Lawrence Opoku reacted:

Happy weekend beautiful baby girl.

Fiifi Sarsah posted:

My only. You are amazingly gorgeous.

