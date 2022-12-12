Ghanaian professional footballer, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, has dropped some beautiful photos of his parents and this has gotten many admiring his lovely family

The photos and videos were moments which were captured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one childhood photo of the Black Stars Forward

The post has sparked massive reactions on social media as many show admiration for his parents

Ghana Black Stars Forward, Kofi Kyereh, has gotten the internet falling in love with his beautiful family after he shared memorable moments from their time in Qatar.

Kofi Kyereh and his lovely parents. Photo Source: @kofikyereh

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, he shared a carousel post of moments at the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was held in Qatar.

In the posts, his parents were captured rocking the Black Stars jersey with the number 8, which is the number on Kofi Kyereh's jersey.

His mother of German descent and his father of Ghanaian descent beamed with smiles as their son made his first appearance at the World Cup playing for the Ghana National Team.

Captioning the lovely post, Kofi Kyereh hailed them for them being the reason for his existence, and for being able to play for the motherland.

He also thanked them for being supportive parents. He wrote,

Because of you I live my dream

Reactions as Kofi Kyereh celebrates parents on Instagram

leartpaqarada19 commented:

Dream, believe, achieve

yawyeboah_gh remarked:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ go higher brother

emmanuelwhajah stated:

My family

braydonmanu remarked:

Goosebumps!

malcolm_badu stated:

Incredibly proud brother ❤️❤️❤️ @kofikyereh

kimmy_kimmy_abraham_3542 said:

Awesome sending love all the way from Trinidad and Tobago

lovekyereh commented:

family is everything ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh