A viral video has sparked debate about illegal mining (galamsey) and employment choices in Ghana

The video features a narrative involving a woman believed to be a nurse who allegedly left her formal job in the health sector to engage in illegal mining

The conversation has also reopened debate about wage disparities between formal employment and informal or illegal economic activities

A humorous video circulating on social media has sparked renewed debate about illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and its impact on both livelihoods and the environment.

The video captures a narrative involving a woman believed to be a nurse who allegedly quit her job in the health sector to join illegal mining activities.

A viral video has sparked debate after a nurse was allegedly seen joining illegal mining activities known as galamsey. Photo credit: @biggest_sisu/X, Fourth Estate/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to the narrator in the video, the young woman visited her boyfriend, who is reportedly involved in galamsey operations.

During the visit, he is said to have introduced her to the work and encouraged her to join the business.

The boyfriend allegedly convinced her that the illegal mining venture was more financially rewarding compared to her salary as a nurse.

She is said to have accepted the offer and now earns about GH¢2,000 weekly, an amount the narrator claims would take her a month or more to earn in her nursing profession.

According to the narrator, the woman was introduced to the business by her boyfriend. Photo credit: Galamsey/UGC

Source: Facebook

The video has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions online about the growing appeal of galamsey among young workers.

It has also reignited discussions on income disparities, job satisfaction, and the persistent challenge of illegal mining in Ghana.

Watch the X video here:

Galamseyers brag about being untouchable

An illegal miner has boldly declared himself and his group untouchable. He openly defied the authorities while conducting enforcement operations at an illegal mining site.

In a video circulating on social media, the miner and his associates were seen engaging in unlawful mining activities as police arrived to survey the site.

This video highlighted the challenges the government faces in combating illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, as reported by ISS Africa.

Illegal mining remains a major issue in Ghana and many parts of West Africa, contributing to environmental degradation, water pollution, and social unrest.

Despite government crackdowns and regular raids, some operators continue to openly resist enforcement efforts.

As could be seen in the video, the galamsey operator used his camera to show off the activities with no concern for any obstruction or punishment from the government.

While recording the illegal mining activity, he said:

"All the police have come out, but still, we are working. No trouble here. We are not afraid of anyone. We are not afraid of anyone. The police are standing over there, but still, we are working. What will the government do to us?"

YEN.com.gh understands that this type of illegal mining activity has caused extensive destruction to the gold-rich West African country's forests.

The video of the illegal miner bragging about their activities is below.

BECE candidate dies in Pramkuma galamsey pit

YEN.com.gh also reported that, despite government warnings against illegal mining, tragedy struck at Pramkuma, where a 16-year-old BECE candidate died after falling into a galamsey pit.

Yakubu David was allegedly being chased by by armed security personnel. Friends said he was accused of stealing, beaten, and left for dead, leaving the community and family devastated.

David’s father appealed for justice, highlighting that many youths turn to illegal mining to survive amid harsh conditions. Apostle Eric Okai, a senior pastor, extended condolences to the family.

Source: YEN.com.gh