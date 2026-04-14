Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has opened up on his spiritual effort to strengthen Black Stars and Ghana as a whole

This came after the clergyman shared a deep prophecy insight about the spiritual foundation of the Ghana Black Stars

Prophet Telvin's insight has triggered massive reactions on social media as football lovers have shared their thoughts

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei of Prophetic Life Embassy has once again caused a stir with insight about his journey to uplift Black Stars and Ghana.

Prophet Telvin opens up on his spiritual efforts to strengthen Black Stars and Ghana. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a recent interview on Okay FM, the man of God noted that he is currently on a journey, and it is aimed at uplifting the football team and also to create a good perception about the country in the minds of foreigners.

According to him, he has named the agenda "Better Ghana Principle". This came after Prophet Telvin disclosed that for so many years now, the spiritual foundation of Ghana's players has been dead.

Prophet Sowah highlighted how some players are fighting themselves spiritually just to get a name for themselves, claiming that could be Black Stars' number one problem.

"The spiritual foundation of the Ghana Black Stars has been dead for many years now, but there is a way to resurrect it, and that is why I am on a journey to correct it. I aim to better Ghana so that when you take a passport, you can travel around the world without any intimation or being looked down upon," he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's prophetic insight

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a prophetic insight about Black Stars' spiritual foundation.

Kojo_Sly wrote:

"Please don't change anything."

Stevo wrote:

"I always feel relieved when I hear him talk."

Test_real wrote:

"Thank you papa please do something for us."

Nana Addo wrote:

"Bossu, please help us win bets this World Cup."

Prophet Telvin's prophecy after Otto Addo's removal

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Prophet Telvin claimed the removal of Addo means Ghana will play only three matches in the World Cup.

He added that the team would not score any goals in the tournament, while the Black Stars' top player, Mohammed Kudos, might not even feature.

“By removing one part of my prophecy, they have breached the catalyst of time, displacing the order that needed to be kept. My prophecy was that, bring me Dede Ayew, do not replace anybody and leave the people to maintain the timeline correctly."

“It's more like you are travelling to Kumasi and have been given a path to use for a smooth journey, but along the line, you change the route. Indirectly, you have disrupted the timeline and might cause a delay. You might end up using certain tactics which wouldn't have been necessary if you had aligned."

“The removal of one part of my catalyst has interfered with a lot of things, but that doesn't change anything. We can still move forward. The first timeline they were creating was simple, but because of the recent decision, I am now their catalyst,” he stated.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah Adjei's updated prophecy is below:

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shares deep prophecy about Ghana's economy, sparking reactions. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the US and Iran's war and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm Ghana, claiming that the currency would appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

He added that the ongoing US-Iran clash would not affect fuel prices, according to a vision he received from God.

Source: YEN.com.gh