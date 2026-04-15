Akua Benny, a member of the Talented Kidz season six winning team Star Dance Crew, has resurfaced in new photos

In the photos, the young University of Ghana graduate looked much older and different many years after her stint on the talent show

Akua Benny's current look has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaian social media users, who expressed their admiration

Safo Ohemaa Akua, aka Akua Benny, a member of TV3 Ghana's Talented Kidz season six winning team, the Star Dance Crew, has courted attention after new photos of her current state surfaced on social media.

Akua Benny, a member of Talented Kidz Season 6 Winners, Star Dance Crew, looks all grown up as she vacations abroad. Photo source: @akuabenny_, TV3 Ghana/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Unlike other previous Talented Kidz contestants like Awal, Tutulapato, Nakeeyat Dramani, Biskit, Abigail, and others, Akua Benny and her colleagues in the Star Dance Crew have rarely been seen in the limelight for years, despite being active on social media.

Talented Kidz's Akua Benny flaunts grown-up look

On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Akua Benny took to her official TikTok page to share photos of herself as she vacationed abroad.

In the photos, the former Talented Kidz show winner looked more mature and different as she spent time at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa, with the Table Mountain in the background.

Akua wore a black knitted polo shirt, neutral beige trousers, a black crossbody bag, and black-and-white sneakers as she posed for the camera at the dockside.

In other photos, she wore a white cap as she admired the scenery and continued posing.

The TikTok photos of Talented Kidz season six winner Akua Benny, showing off her current look, are below:

Who is Talented Kidz winner Akua Benny?

Akua Benny was a member of the three-member dance group Star Dance Crew, which won the sixth season of the Talented Kidz reality show at the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana, on TV3 Ghana in 2015.

She and her two male colleagues were young dancers from the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences (ASSAS) primary school.

In February 2026, she graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon, with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Dance and Information Studies.

DJ Switch resurfaces with photos showing how she has changed from a young girl to a teenager. Image credit: DJswitchGhana

Source: Instagram

Akua is currently a professional dance artist and has performed at some high-profile events, including the December 2025 edition of Afrofuture.

The TikTok photos of Akua Benny at her graduation ceremenony at the University of Ghana is below:

Akua Benny's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Reeny the Realtor commented:

"She does it best."

Berry said:

"My favourite dancer."

Jakemens wrote:

"The young shall grow ampa."

Talented Kidz's DJ Switch flaunts new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch flaunted her new look as she gave fans a glimpse of her life abroad years after relocating from Ghana.

In a photo, the former Talented Kidz participant, who is currently based in the US, looked big and tall as she flashed a bright smile and posed for the camera.

Photos of DJ Switch's current physical appearance triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh