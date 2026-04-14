One of the well-regarded and widely admired lecturers at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, Professor Bernard Kumi-Boateng, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Popular UMaT Lecturer, Prof. Kumi-Boateng Named As New Vice-Chancellor

Source: UGC

The appointment, which takes effect from August 1, 2026, was announced in a statement issued by Professor Goski Alabi, Chairperson of the UMaT Governing Council.

According to the statement, the University Council approved the appointment after carefully reviewing the report submitted by the Search Committee.

The decision was based on Prof. Kumi-Boateng’s strong academic background, extensive leadership experience, and his proven ability to support and drive the university’s strategic direction.

The Council also expressed appreciation for the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, acknowledging the significant role played in advancing the growth, visibility, and overall development of UMaT during the tenure of office.

Read the full statement in the Facebook post below.

About Prof. Bernard Kumi-Boateng

University of Mines and Technology Professor Bernard Kumi-Boateng is a respected scholar and currently serves as Dean of the Faculty of Geosciences and Environmental Studies. He is a Full Professor of Geomatic Engineering with a strong reputation for bridging academia and industry through innovative engagement and leadership.

He has accumulated 19 years of experience in teaching, research, and extension services, contributing to academic development at the university level as well as national and international platforms. He is also recognised for his strong administrative background within UMaT.

He holds several international academic roles, including External Moderator for the Department of Geospatial and Space Technology at the University of Nairobi in Kenya, Visiting Professor at the University of the Gambia, and External Examiner at the International Institute for Geo-Information Science and Earth Observation (ITC), Netherlands. He also served on key West African Examinations Council (WAEC) committees between 2013 and 2021, including the National Committee and the International Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointments Committee.

Prof. Kumi-Boateng has contributed extensively to curriculum development and academic quality assurance across several technical universities in Ghana. He has also worked on international academic and research initiatives, including roles with the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Programme, the Newton Fund under the UK National Commission for UNESCO, and World Bank-sponsored benchmarking workshops for African universities. His consultancy work spans project management, environmental management, cadastral surveying, drone surveys, resettlement planning, and sustainable community development, with combined consultancy and grant earnings of GH¢ 444,739,882.98 since 2007. He is affiliated with several professional bodies, including the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Ghana Institution of Engineers, West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, and multiple international geospatial and engineering associations.

Outside his professional acumen, Prof. Kumi-Boateng is a staunch Christian and an elder of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Tarkwa.

Source: YEN.com.gh