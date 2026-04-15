A mysterious cat predicted the outcome of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

The German giants head into the clash with momentum after edging Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the initial fixture

The winner of the 'European Clasico' will go on to face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of this year's UCL

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Nimbus Pronos, a well-known feline oracle, has added a layer of intrigue to an already gripping contest on April 15 between two European heavyweights, with its latest prediction.

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash marks the 30th meeting between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, making it the most-played fixture in Champions League history.

Bayern head into the second leg with a slim advantage after goals from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane secured a 2-1 win in the first leg, also ending Madrid’s nine-match unbeaten run against the German side.

Nimbus Pronos, a mystery cat, predicts the outcome of the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid quarter-final second leg tie on April 15, 2026. Photo by Angel Martinez, Picture Alliance and Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern vs Madrid: Nimbus predicts UCL outcome

Despite trailing, Madrid holds a slight edge historically, with 13 wins compared to Bayern’s 12. Their pedigree in Europe means a comeback is always within reach.

Nimbus, known for predicting high-profile matches, delivered its verdict in familiar fashion.

Presented with two bowls labelled 'Bayern Munich' and 'Real Madrid', the cat paused before confidently choosing the 'Madrid' option.

By tradition, that choice signals victory for Los Blancos and progression to the next round.

Below is a video of Nimbus Pronos' prediction, as shared on Instagram:

Reactions to cat's Bayern/Madrid UCL prediction

The prediction quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

@deweysuyais celebrated:

"Oh yes Nimbus Madrid 👏👏👏👏👏👏🤍😽⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🏆👍"

@irl_uniz7 disagreed:

"Bayern will win it's easy for them in their home ground."

@erictunche shared a similar sentiment:

"No way."

Manuel Neuer and Jude Bellingham will be key to either Bayern Munich's or Real Madrid's progress to the Champions League semi-finals. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Players react as Bayern vs Madrid looms

While the spotlight may have briefly shifted to the feline forecaster, those on the pitch remain focused on the task ahead.

According to UEFA, Bayern, under Vincent Kompany, have been formidable at home in Europe, winning every match this season and averaging over three goals per game.

Across all competitions, they have suffered just two defeats in 44 outings.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had hinted that he will not be at the 2026 World Cup with Germany, has warned against complacency despite the narrow lead.

"We only have a one-goal lead, and the match could go in any direction. Real Madrid are always tough and demanding opponents, but we have a slight edge, and we also have the advantage of a special home atmosphere on nights like tomorrow.

"Our starting position is good, but we can't become complacent, because we've seen in the past how Real can strike. Nevertheless, we're confident."

On the other side, Jude Bellingham has framed the encounter in the simplest terms, as cited by Fox Sports:

"It's a final for us. We have a lot at stake and we have to play well. It's all or nothing, that's our mentality. We're not going to hide."

With history, form and even superstition in play, everything points to a night of drama in Munich.

8 teams secure UCL qualification

YEN.com.gh also reported that eight teams had already secured spots in the 2026/27 Champions League qualifiers.

Many of these teams courting Europe come from countries that run summer leagues because of winter conditions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh