A Ghanaian lady has enlightened prospective students seeking to study in Canada on key things they should know before relocating

Speaking in a video, she emphasised the importance of having health insurance and a Social Insurance Number, among others

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared mixed reactions to her disclosure

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A young Ghanaian lady currently based in Canada has shared five things Ghanaian students who desire to study in the country should know before making the trip.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady known as @angiesarpong indicated that the first thing is that international students are given a study permit upon arrival at the port of entry.

A Ghanaian resident in Canada explains the benefits of relocating abroad. Photo credit: @angiesarpong/TikTok, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

She explained that the study permit contains important information such as personal details, conditions of stay, and what the student is legally permitted to do in the country as an international student.

The second thing the young lady touched on was the issue of work limits. She explained that international students are allowed to work a specific number of hours, which is 24 hours a week. She, however, advised international students to prioritise their studies and put in a lot of effort into their academics.

The third factor the young lady mentioned as relevant when it comes to studying in Canada is that international students must have a Social Insurance Number. She explained that this is crucial as it plays a key role in obtaining certain documents that can help you get a job.

The fourth thing she admonished international students to have is a health insurance policy.

She explained that health insurance is very important and helps cover medical expenses, especially in times when healthcare is needed.

Ghanaian abroad explains that one can thrive at home without chasing greener pastures abroad. Photo credit: Riska/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The final thing she mentioned and felt was important was that studying in Canada is expensive.

She therefore advised persons who have been offered admission to ensure they are adequately informed about the tuition cost before accepting the offer.

“Tuition fees are expensive. Please, when you're coming in, you're going to pay hefty amounts of tuition fees. I do not want you to say you did not know because it was instructed or part of your acceptance letter. Before you accept any offer to study here in Canada, kindly ask your admissions team about the entire tuition cost of your program. Just so you know, because tuition in Canada is not free. It is expensive."

"You need a support system. You need a loan. You need some savings to be able to cover your tuition fees if you truly want to successfully complete your program.”

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to advice for international students

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post praised her for enlightening others on what to expect regarding life as an international student.

Josephine Agbomadzi stated:

“Mummy, thank you for educating us.”

King indicated:

“Thank you for your information, madam.”

Ghanaian lady in Canada to return home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in Canada explained her decision to return to Ghana after spending some years abroad.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, she said she was seeking asylum in Canada, but the conditions and cost of living were overwhelming.

She added that even though she has a job, she is not able to save due to taxes and monthly living expenses.

Source: YEN.com.gh