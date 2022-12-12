Ghanaians are not pleased with Wizkid for not showing up at his headline concert in Accra on December 10, 2022

Some pretty Ghanaian ladies have expressed their disappointment at the Nigerian star for not fulfilling his obligation

Wizkid has come under blast for his absence and trended number one over the weekend as peeps dropped opinions on the matter

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, angered a lot of Ghanaians when he failed to show up at his Wizkid Live concert.

Many patrons who paid huge sums of money for tickets were left disappointed as they stood for hours to see the Nigerian star. Wizkid trended for hours over the weekend after the incident.

Two pretty Ghanaian girls were part of the disappointed patrons who expressed disdain at the incident. In a TikTok video, one of the ladies said she spent GH₵600 on tickets only for Wizkid to be a no-show.

According to her and her friend, many folks stood till 4 am hoping that the Afrobeat star will show but that was not to be. They bemoaned that WizKid must apologize for the inconvenience caused.

Following the incident, Wizkid came out with a statement giving reasons why he did not show up and apologized to fans.

He noted that not performing on that faithful night coincided with him wanting to honour his loyal fans as the show clashed with another show he was booked for. He further explained that making such a crucial decision was the right thing to do.

Fans React To Wizkid Concert Brouhaha

Queen Nawal said:

When I saw that wizkid was comin to Ghana I knew somethin would go wrong even when came to Amsterdam he came late and came to do rubbish

Empress. Riri wrote:

I bought bundle to watch snap stories too..ooh disappointment

fosuaa048 also commented:

I like wizkid a lot but just an apology is not enough

Wizkid Live In Ghana: Organisers React To Claims Of Nigerian Artiste Not Performing At Concert

In other news, Organisers of the Wizkid Live concert in Accra have issued a statement concerning Wizkid not performing on December 10, 2022.

According to the statement, Wizkid not performing is a breach of his contractural obligation, and they then went on to assure fans that their money would be refunded.

This comes after numerous complaints on social media; however more people have reacted to the statement that has been issued out.

