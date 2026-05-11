Sarkodie was among the public figures at the final funeral rites of gospel legend Yaw Sarpong

The musician supported the bereaved family with a GH₵10,000 donation during the ceremony

Sarkodie's gesture drew attention as many paid respect to one of Ghana’s late gospel voices

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie showed support to the family of the late gospel legend Yaw Sarpong after attending his final funeral rites on May 9, 2026.

Sarkodie supports Yaw Sarpong’s family with a huge sum of money at the funeral. Image credit: Yaw Sarpong, GISTS Online, nyansapo_gh1

Source: TikTok

The award-winning musician was among the well-known faces who joined relatives, friends, gospel musicians and fans to bid farewell to the veteran singer at his burial service.

Sarkodie donates GH₵10,000 to Yaw Sarpong's family

During the ceremony, Sarkodie donated GH₵10,000 to the bereaved family as part of his contribution toward the funeral arrangements.

His presence at the funeral drew attention online, especially because Yaw Sarpong was regarded as one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian gospel music.

For decades, the late musician and his Asomafo Band produced songs that became staples in homes, churches and public gatherings across the country.

Sarkodie was seen among mourners who gathered to honour the life and legacy of the gospel icon.

His donation added to the many tributes paid to Yaw Sarpong, whose final funeral rites brought together people from different walks of life, including members of the gospel fraternity, entertainers and admirers of his music.

Several videos from the ceremony circulated online, with many praising Sarkodie for showing up and supporting the family at such a difficult moment.

His gesture stood out as one of the moments that caught attention from the funeral, with many seeing it as a sign of respect from one Ghanaian music star to another.

Watch the TikTok video of Sarkodie donating to Yaw Sarpong's family below:

Who is Yaw Sarpong?

Yaw Sarpong rose to prominence with songs that carried strong Christian messages and remained relevant for decades, earning him respect as one of the country’s enduring gospel legends.

His music touched many lives over the years and helped shape the sound of gospel music in Ghana.

Even in his final years, he remained a respected figure whose contribution to the industry was widely acknowledged by both fans and fellow musicians.

Sarkodie’s donation was therefore seen not only as financial support for the family but also as a tribute to a man whose work left a lasting mark on Ghanaian music.

Bishop John Kofi Poku delivers a heartfelt tribute at Maame Tiwaa’s funeral. Image credit: Gistonline/TikTok, Xtwomediagh/TikTok

Source: UGC

As tributes continue to pour in, Yaw Sarpong is being remembered for the songs, ministry and legacy he left behind.

Many believe his death marked the end of an era for Ghanaian gospel music.

Yaw Sarpong's family bids Maame Tiwaa farewell

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the final funeral rites of legendary Ghanaian vocalist Maame Tiwaa had sparked widespread reactions online following the emotional tribute from Yaw Sarpong’s family.

In a video, the elder brother of the late gospel singer led the family as he shared a memory of when Maame Tiwaa nearly left the Asomafo music group, with Mama Esther also sharing an emotional tribute.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh