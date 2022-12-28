Osei Kwame Despite and his rich East Legon Executive Fitness Club friends held their annual thanksgiving service

In one of the multiple videos that popped up from the event, Brother Sammy performed and was sprayed with three GH₵20 notes by Despite

The video sparked reactions on social media as folks expected him to throw more cash given his status

Ghanaian millionaire and businessman, Osei Kwame Despite, and other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club held their annual thanksgiving service at the club's headquarters in East Legon.

Osei Kwame Despite Sprays GH₵20 Notes On Brother Sammy Source: UTV Ghana

Source: Instagram

Many celebrities and dignitaries graced the occasion to show love and throw their support behind Despite and his friends.

Nana Ama McBrown, Brother Sammy and Kennedy Agyapong were some of the guests at the event. Multiple videos surfaced from the thanksgiving service but the one that caught the most attention was Despite spraying cash on Brother Sammy.

The multi-millionaire showered the gospel singer with three GH₵20 notes as he performed. Despite had a bundle of GH₵20 notes in his hands but it seemed the multi-millionaire was only willing to spare a few.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media as folks dropped interesting takes on how Despite spent his money. Some said the rich spend wisely others felt he was being stingy.

Folks React As Despite Sprays GH₵20 Notes

user8524903291001 said:

Rich people are very stingy paaa only 20gh s3n?

KWAKU DARLING also wrote:

20gh paaa… this shows the economy is very hard…

Atuahene Yaw also commented:

This’s how rich people spend fiscal cash, he dropped only 60gh

user3931421863811 also reacted:

every thing man to talk if he drop thousand you guys will say he should help the poor on the street not the super star . man go talk everything

See video here

Osei Kwame Despite's Bugatti: Video Of Street Boys Pushing Millionaire's Expensive Car Stirs Curious Reactions

In other news, Osei Kwame Despite owns many expensive cars including a Bugatti Chiron which is estimated to be worth $3m.

A video has popped up showing Despite's Bugatti being pushed by the roadside by some street boys.

The video has caused a massive stir online as many Ghanaians wonder what might have happened to the car.

Source: YEN.com.gh