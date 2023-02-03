Christian Atu remains missing 24 hours after he was pulled out of the rubble.

The Hatayspor winger cannot be located by his family and his agent working hard to confirm his whereabouts

Turkish journalists are who reported about his state and whereabouts and cannot confirm his location as well and Ghanaians remain confused about the issue

Hatayspor's winger, Christain Atsu cannot be found by his agent and family 24 hours after he was pulled out of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

The devastating earthquake caused widespread damage, injuring hundreds and killing many more. Reports indicate that Christain Atsu was pulled out of the rubble after the earthquake but has since gone missing.

Turkish journalists earlier reported that the footballer was in stable condition and was expected to recover fully from the injuries he suffered. However, families and the agent cannot confirm his location. Turkish journalists earlier reported it.

Atsu's family and agents have appealed for information on his whereabouts, and have called for continued support for the rescue and recovery efforts.

Turkish reporter, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu told Joy Sports:

“It’s good news but we’re following his condition because, when someone is rescued from under rubble, it means he hasn’t eaten or drank anything. “So the person’s condition is very important after the rescue. That’s why we’re following up with the hospital.”

Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton also revealed to Joy Sports that she and is unsure about the 31-year-old’s whereabouts.

Netizens react to Christian Atsu going missing

Hatayspor and former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, cannot be located some 24 hours after he was pulled out of the debris.

Hmmmmm this is very very sad

Hmmmmmmm we knew this when the news was back and forth without pictures ..... we are sad, very sad, very very sad. We just waiting for the final say of the Turkish government on their search at the end...

Eei

Christian Atsu is pulled out of the rubble.

It was published earlier by YEN.com.gh that Christian Atsu had been found alive after being trapped under rubble for over 20 hours following the earthquake in Turkey.

The Ghana Black Stars player was among hundreds trapped under rubble after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that also spread to neighbouring Syria and claimed over 2,000 lives. Reports indicated that Atsu is expected to recover after the tragedic incidents.

