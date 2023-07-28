Ghanaian preacher Evangelist Mama Pat, known in private life as Patricia Asiedu, has revealed that her marriage to Pastor Eric Oduro Kwarteng has collapsed.

Mama Pat, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, recently accused her husband of having an extra-marital affair with a UK-based woman called Mercy Ohemeng.

In a series of social media videos, Agradaa berated her husband and Mercy Ohemeng for allegedly hiding behind friendship to cheat.

Weeks after the accusations, Agradaa has released another video in which she is literally throwing her husband out.

In the video sighted on the Instagram page of GH Splash, Agradaa indicated that she had fallen out of love with Pastor Eric and thus wondered why he was still staying in her house.

For her, it was better for Pastor Eric to leave her house because she had already washed her hands off and blessed him for Mercy Ohemeng.

"I've blessed you for Mercy Ohemeng. Bro, you are wasting your time on me. You won't get any benefit living with me so you should better leave. It is simple as that," she said.

She further accused her husband of sleeping around with other women and also teaming up with others to bring her down.

