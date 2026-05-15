Media personality Blakk Rasta claimed on his May 14 show that Dr Sledge’s wife, Queen Amadia was cooperating with EOCO after her alleged arrest

The media personality alleged that Dr Sledge sent a lawyer to represent his wife during interrogation, but she reportedly refused his services

Blakk Rasta said his sources had shared with him Dr Sledge’s alleged reaction to his wife’s conduct after her alleged arrest and interrogation by authorities

Blakk Rasta has shared Dr Sledge’s alleged reaction to his wife, Queen Amadia’s arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Blakk Rasta Shares Dr Sledge's Alleged Reaction to Wife Queen Amadia's Arrest

Source: Facebook

On the Thursday, May 14, 2026 episode of his show The Black Pot, Blakk Rasta, who broke the original news of Queen Amadia’s arrest, shared more alleged details about the developing story.

He claimed that the wife of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldridge Refinery was giving information to the authorities that had led to new charges being allegedly brought against Dr Sledge.

“When she sat down for interrogation, so many things came out. I can tell you that at least four accusations have come from EOCO through the wife, and the wife is there talking, she is talking, and Dr Sledge is fretting and shaking,” the media personality said.

He added that Dr Sledge reportedly sent in a lawyer to represent his wife, but she refused his services in a move that has left the businessman anxious and disturbed.

“He quickly sent his lawyer to go and represent the wife, and to his surprise, the wife said, "I am okay, I honestly don't need any lawyer, I am my own lawyer." Dr Slegde cannot take it anymore, he is wondering what his wife is telling EOCO right now,” Blakk Rasta continued.

He added that he has been told on authority that Dr Sledge is angry and anxious over his wife’s alleged actions.

“Information reaching me has it that the woman is cooperating, the woman is talking, and Dr Sledge is angry. Because if the lawyer had been accepted by this woman, he would have known the extent of information she was given to the authorities,” he said.

The Facebook video of Blakk Rasta speaking about Dr Sledge’s alleged reaction to his wife’s arrest is below.

Dr Slegde’s wife Queen Amadia arrest

Blakk Rasta claimed on his show on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) picked up Dr Sledge’s wife in connection with an ongoing investigation.

He said Queen Amadia was arrested at the Airport while leaving the country.

“Dr Sledge's wife, Amadia, Nana Ama, was arrested today at the Ghana International Airport. EOCO picked her up in connection with a separate investigation. I want to believe this investigation is related to Dr Sledge, abetment of crime,” he said.

Dr Sledge was initially investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor and, more recently, the EOCO, in connection with an alleged $94m deal tied to the erstwhile NPP government’s gold for oil program.

The Facebook video of Blakk Rasta speaking about the alleged arrest of Dr Sledge’s wife is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh