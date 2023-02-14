A young lady has caused a stir online after she revealed the amount a guy must budget if he wants to take her out on Valentine's Day

In a video on TikTok, the lady said she expects a guy who wants to take her out on Val's Day to budget ₵‎9,000

Netizens who reacted to the comment of the lady were amazed by her preferences

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has set a high standard for any guy who still wants to take her out on Valentine's Day.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @mayoral_dhope, the dark-skinned lady who wore a beautiful black dress in an interview was quizzed on how much a guy will need in order to make Valentine's Day a memorable one for her.

Emmanuella reveals ₵‎9,000 will be idle to take her out to a restaurant on Valentine's Day Photo credit@mayoral_dhope/TikTok

Source: TikTok

At first, the lady who gave her name as Emanuella said questions about outing expenses will have to be directed to the guy who intends to take her, but left to her, a guy must budget 9,000 cedis if he wants to take her to a place like a restaurant.

Emanuella added that she is single.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 likes and 500 comments.

Ghanaians react to the comment of the lady who wants ₵‎9,000 to be spent on her

Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse opinions on the lady’s wishes for Valentine's day.

nanayaasika905:

Maybe she was talking about 900gh

Qwami lastborn:

what... 9cedis or 9k cedis

berkieyayerrah

just hear me out maybe she thinks 9k is 900 oh just sayin tho

Delali:

9k is she going to buy shares in the restaurant

Agyenim_the_blogger :

Brotherhood let's all gather here pls

lhordhimsevv:

I’m shy, I’m shy, 180

Princess:

ayy this girl

ellabee170:

Eiiiii Emmanuella why

Source: YEN.com.gh