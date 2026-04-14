Businessman RNAQ has remained calm amid his ongoing divorce battle with ex-wife Joana Coffie

The High Court awarded his ex-wife, Joana, GH₵300,000 and partial assets in a divorce ruling, which triggered a debate

Amid the saga, RNAQ has shared uplifting photos flying in his private jet, ignoring divorce rumours and focusing on business

Renowned businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly known as RNAQ, has shared a new post amid his divorce saga.

The post looks like a subtle announcement that he is calm and unperturbed about whatever is happening.

Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, a.k.a. RNAQ, drops bold statement amid divorce saga. Photom source: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

RNAQ and his ex-wife, Joana Coffie, have been embroiled in a controversial divorce settlement, topping social media trends in the past week.

Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded Quick Credit, the company from which he built his fortune, sued for divorce, seeking GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, took issue with the massive sum of money the businessman's former wife demanded, saying it was 'without a basis' or a 'foundation'.

In a January 20, 2026, ruling, Justice Dorgu, an Appeals Court judge sitting on the High Court, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children, among others.

Following the ruling, RNAQ's ex-wife has appealed the decision, with her lawyers contending that the High Court had failed to acknowledge her contributions to the marriage and business.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wife, Joana Quaye, sees her GH₵50 million settlement demand slashed during their appearance in court. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @ghgalaxy

Source: Instagram

The news of the divorce ruling and appeal has triggered a wave of social media interest, with some pointing to Hajia4Reall as the cause of the marital crisis.

Others have also rumoured that RNAQ was not 'responsible' towards his wife, a claim Joana's brother and former househelp have challenged.

RNAQ speaks amid divorce saga

Amid the brouhaha, RNAQ seems unperturbed about the divorce and has been living his life, the boss he is.

The Bills Credit founder dropped three photos in which she was spotted flying in his private jet as he went about his business.

Dressed in a shirt and trousers and sitting majestically on the plane, Richard Quaye was full of smiles.

In his caption, she noted that he was working to close deals, an indication that his work continues unabated.

"On the move. Closing business deals."

Reactions to RNAQ's photos amid divorce saga

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below.

iam_solashmoni said:

"Keep Winning RNAQ🔥👏."

phablue_shit said:

"Sir, na rumors nu 3y3 ampa?😂😂😂"

iamchrislarry said:

"Forget everybody, Sir, but ooooo I thought u retired anaaaa? Still closing business deals? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️ Money makes all day."

iam_missanima said:

"Let’s give time some Time...until then, please have a Safe Trip and a fruitful journey."

RNAQ’s kids' rich lifestyle emerges amid divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh a video showing the luxurious lifestyle of RNAQ's children had emerged amid the divorce settlement

The video capturing private jet moments and fun moments of the children came after their mother appealed the High Court ruling.

Source: YEN.com.gh