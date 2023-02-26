Musician Wizkid attended the one-week memorial ceremony for sound engineer KillBeatz's late mother with Ghanaian musicians

King Promise and Omar Sterling were also captured on video during the drumming performance by the Nigerian superstar

Some users praised Wizkid, while others questioned why he wasn't in Nigeria to participate in the presidential election

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, joined Ghanaian stars at the one-week memorial ceremony of the late mother of KillBeatz.

The birth mother of Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer KillBeatz, also known as Joseph Kwame Addison in private, passed away a week ago.

The award-winning Nigerian superstar joined the Ghanaian musicians to commiserate with the sound engineer, a member of the music group R2bees.

Wizkid shows off drum-playing skills at one-week memorial

Wizkid, R2Bees, King Promise, Darko Vibes, Efya, and others attended the producer's departed mother's one-week celebration in Tema in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

During the Nigerian musician's drumming performance, King Promise and Omar Sterling were also on camera.

The video of the trio, posted on TikTok by Amgdriplord, garnered the reactions of online users.

Netizens react to video of Wizkid

Justice Bulley said

He chose Jama over Nigeria's development.

User5498004572977 commented:

Vote will not put food on his table; he supports his brother, man.

Giftbrokers posted:

Ghana is sweet; we love you, Wizkid.

Yaw Nice asked:

Why is nobody talking about king promise and Omar steering

Joseph Krampah posted:

Those who are saying he did not go to vote, how many minutes is a flight to Gh?

Bretuo reacted:

Wizkid, we love you.

Alicia Keys commented:

Ah, Buh, what is Wizkid doing in Ghana instead of you going and voting and you here playing the drum?

User3501388666464 Kelly said:

This guy he really enjoy this country oo Adey you.

Kaavee said:

He chose jama over voting. Lol.

Watch the video below:

