The Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has disclosed that he skipped a shower the entire time he lost control of his channel

The content creator lost complete control over his YouTube account, with over 1.2 million subscribers at the time, on Friday, February 23

The YouTuber announced his return on Saturday in a Facebook post after having his account restored

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, also known as Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, has disclosed that he skipped a shower the entire time he could not operate his account.

On Friday, February 23, 2023, an attack caused him to lose complete control over his YouTube channel, which had over 1.2 million subscribers.

Wode Maya's reaction after hackers took over his YouTube account

In his first video, after YouTube restored his channel, Wode Maya said he did not bathe and had his phone turned off for 48 hours due to the situation.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya's account restored. Photo credit: Wode Maya.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My phone blew up so badly after my channel was hacked that I had to turn it off. My phone hasn't rung in the past 48 hours. I haven't showered in three days, as you can see. Due to the repeated attempts to regain this channel," he said.

Wode Maya's YouTube account restored

Wode Maya, who is well known for using his vlogs to promote Africa, announced the recovery of his account after hackers had compromised it in a Facebook post on Saturday, February 25.

The hackers reportedly altered the channel's information, removed all his content, and then used the platform to stream their event before YouTube finally banned the channel.

Nonetheless, the YouTuber announced his return after having his YouTube account restored on his Facebook page.

The previous clips on the YouTuber's account have been restored in the 'videos' category of the channel.

Watch the video below:

Wode Maya's YouTube account hacked

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported Wode Maya lost his channel to a group of suspected hackers.

Checks by YEN.com.gh revealed that Maya's channel was changed to 'Microstrategy' with all his videos wholly deleted.

Although he hadn't made an official announcement, it was assumed that the aeronautical engineer and digital media influencer YouTuber worked arduously behind the scenes to revive his channel.

Wode Maya is first Ghanaian YouTuber to hit 1 million subscribers

As YEN.com.gh reported, Wode Maya, a YouTube content maker from Ghana, reached a million followers in 2021 and trended wildly online because of this.

The young artist had intended to reach that objective by the end of the year, but Santa came sooner. On his official Twitter timeline, Maya published a screenshot of his YouTube home page displaying the number of subscribers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh