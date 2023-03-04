The one-week celebration of life of the late Newcastle and Chelsea player, Christian Atsu, kicked off on March 4, 2023, at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf at East Legon

Many dignitaries such as GFA officials, former coaches, presidential hopefuls, among others have graced the occasion

YEN.com.gh has put together videos and pictures from the ceremony which remembers the passing of the late Ghana Black Stars player

After Christian Atsu's lifeless body was retrieved from the rubble on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after a tragic earthquake struck Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023, his family held a one-week celebration of his life.

The ceremony scheduled on Saturday, March 4, 2023, took place at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf at East Legon.

Scenes from the One Week celebration of life of the late Christian Atsu.

Arrival of the Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif, GFA President Kurt Okraku and ex-Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah.

NPP Presidential hopeful Alan Kyeremanteng's arrival.

Grace Ashie spotted at the one-week celebration

The indefatigable musician, who delivered back-to-back hits for the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, Grace Ashie, at Christian Atsu's one week observance.

Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong's arrival.

