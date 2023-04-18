Counsellor Lutterodt imitated President Nana Addo at his birthday party as he blew a cake sparkler which was mounted on his birthday cake

He attempted putting out the light a few times, just like Nana Addo did in his funny birthday video that trended online

The one recording the video could be heard in the background asking him to stop immediately since he was not the president

Ghanaian counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt, was seen in a hilarious video attempting to blow out a cake sparkler at his birthday party. He attempted to put out the sparkler on the cake, which had earlier been mistaken for a candle by President Nana Addo.

In the hilarious video which trended online, Nana Addo, who stood with his wife during his 79th birthday celebration got close to a beautifully designed cake which had been mounted to celebrate him.

Counsellor Lutterodt's video was no different. He acted naive like Nana Addo and got closer to the birthday cake. He then attempted to blow the lights off the sparkler a few times and acted shocked when it wouldn't go off.

After a few attempts, Counsellor Lutterodt gave up on putting out the light as he was informed by another person in the background to stop putting out the light since he was not Nana Addo.

"You are not Nana Addo, stop doing that!", one person remarked at the efforts of Counsellor Lutterodt to put out the cake sparkler in the funny trending video.

Watch Counsellor Lutterodt's video as he imitates Nana Addo trying to put out a cake sparkler in the video below

