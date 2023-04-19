Ghanaian radio host Abeiku Santana displayed his dancing and singing skills in a duet with legendary highlife singer Kojo Antwi

Abeiku Santana showed up in a stylish green caftan with white trimmings, which allowed him to move his waist effortlessly

His vocals were also on point as he matched the highlife maestro boot-for-boot on the song

Ghanaian ace journalist Abeiku Santana has shown his versatility in a sterling performance with highlife legend Kojo Antwi.

The duo commandeered the stage in perfect unison, leaving the audience amazed at Abeiku Santana's singing skills.

The show got spicier when one of the backup vocalists joined him to twist in waisting their waists to the soothing beats of the song.

Abeiku Santana dances with a female vocalist while performing with Kojo Antwi

Source: Instagram

"Adiepena", a Ghanaian love song by highlife musician, Kojo Antwi was released in 2009 on his Mwaah album. The classical piece is a popular favourite among old souls.

In the footage, Kojo Antwi was in his usual funky look with his thick, voluminous dread wrapped high on his head in a black cloth. His long-sleeved shirt and trousers were of the same fabric.

Abeiku Santana, in his green caftan with white trimmings, was spotted with the backup singer enjoying themselves as they moved in sync with the beat.

Watch the video below:

Abeiku Santana grabs 2nd Master's degree from UGBS

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Abeiku Santana's graduation from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

The popular media personality graduated with a Master's in Marketing Strategy on March 25, 2023.

Family, friends and loved ones took to social media to congratulate him for the enviable feat.

Abeiku Santana reveals his wife paid for his tuition to pursue a master's degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published Abeiku Santana's revelations that his wife initiated and sponsored his master's education at the University of Ghana Business School.

According to him, his wife, Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey, paid for the admission forms, filled them and sent in an application on his behalf.

He added that she went ahead to religiously make payments towards his tuition until his graduation.

