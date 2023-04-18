A video of Nana Agradaa wrongly pronouncing tangerine by mentioning the letter r in the name of the fruit as an l, has become a trend on social media

The video has others sharing the name of the food, snack, or fruit they are having and pronouncing it wrongly

Ghanaians who watched the video burst out in laughter as they shared parts of the video that made them laugh the most

A video of Ghanaian fetish priestess turned pastor, Nana Agradaa, inviting people to enjoy her fruit with her has gone viral

What triggered many people to make the video a trend was how she pronounced the tangerine she had in her hand.

Nana Agradaa's video triggers a viral challenge. Image Credit: @famebugs

Source: Instagram

Instead of her pronouncing the r in tangerine, she rather said it with an l, which got many people laughing hard.

Others also jumped onto the trend by mentioning the name of the food, fruit or snack they were having by saying it wrongly.

The statement goes, "You are invited, wei 3y3", meaning "You are invited, this is", and then one goes ahead to share the name of the food they are having.

Watch the hilarious video compilation below of Nana Agradaa's viral trend.

Hilarious reactions from Ghanaians emerge

The video got many people laughing as they shared aspects of the video compilation that made them laugh the most.

Others also rained praises on Nana Agradraa who is also known as Mama Pat.

shandypayne:

it’s the guy who said checkup saying eeei after his own pronunciation for me

mamatheresa_mothercare:

The President of Ghana won't take us serious da

yung_rich_khid:

3y3 splite

ahenze_11:

No depression zone

mizphe:

tanga whaaaaaat??? Boi3

__efyah__:

Oh so that’s what we are doing now

hajia_byba:

You, people, don’t respect your elders anymore, abi

nanayomleyamlah:

The splite weak me

loycesings:

you can't be serious

Nana Agradraa brags about having luxurious cars in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa made a funny video where she flaunted her luxury cars that were parked on the compound of her plush amsnion.

Wearing an all-white dress, she was spotted singing to Czar and Ofori Amponsah's 'Araba Lawson' while shaking her backside and whining her waist

Source: YEN.com.gh