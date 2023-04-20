Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's presence at a wedding reception turned the whole place into a frenzied party

The bride and groom could not help themselves as they took over the dance floor in a perfectly synced choreography

Some social media users commented that it was one of the most beautiful wedding dance formations they had ever seen

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene proved he is one of Ghana's best entertainers after performing at a wedding reception.

The excitement of the newlyweds and their guests was captured in a trending viral video.

Many people wished the couple well while praising Kuami Eugene for his stimulating vocal cords.

In the footage, the bride and groom choreographed alongside Kuami Eugene on the dance floor, with the wedding guest excitedly cheering them on.

The groom wore a gold and black tux with shiny, classy derby shoes. His newly-wedded wife also looked ravishing in gold grown with ruffled off-shoulder sleeves.

Kuami Eugene's exciting showing at the wedding comes weeks after child star Fotocopy accused the musician of breaking his spirit. Fotocopy said he hated Kuami Eugene during an interview where he explained that the 'Angela' hitmaker had refused to feature on his song.

After some interventions, the issue was resolved with a comforting hug from Kuami Eugene to young Fotocopy.

Social media reacts to viral video of wedding couple dancing with Kuami Eugene

Everyone loves a good wedding reception entrance and entertainment, and Ghanaians have been commenting on Kuami Eugene's performance at the wedding:

ena.couture wrote:

Omg …. This is soo beautiful to watch …. God bless and keep their marriage.

aquosia_sedudzie said:

A couple that dances together stays strong.

xtrem_code commented:

Is that the real Kuami Eugene or his lookalike?

Kuami Eugene lays down dating rules for Ghanaian girls

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported about the qualities Kuami Eugene was looking for in a girlfriend.

The 'Confusion' singer said that any girl interested in dating him must have tough skin to handle the pressure from his fame.

He disclosed that this had been one of the toughest qualities to find in prospective partners.

