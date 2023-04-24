Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was spotted singing a local Ghanaian gospel song by Esther Smith in a trending video

The gospel singer reacted to the video of the footballer singing passionately to her song after it was posted on social media

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video concerning Asamoah's love for music and how passionate he was about Ghanaian gospel songs

The former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, and his manager, Samuel Anim, were spotted in a car singing one of Ghana's popular gospel songs.

In the video, which has been trending online, Asamoah Gyan was singing to popular gospel artiste Esther Smith's "Onyame Boafo" song. Gyan played the song in his car and immediately began nodding his head.

Asamoah Gyan and Esther Smith Photo credit: @esthersmithmusic

Source: Instagram

The ex-footballer and businessman appreciated the song and the numerous gospel songs in the country. He said:

In Ghana, we have very good music, we really have good sings in Ghana

Asamoah sang along to the song and was able to sing all the lyrics of the song word for word, even though he struggled with a few words during the song's intro.

After seeing the video on GhOne Tv's Instagram page on April 24th, 2023, gospel singer, Esther Smith replied, "Thank You", in gratitude to the footballer for appreciating her songs and recognising her talent.

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan singing Esther Smith's song below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Asamoah Gyan singing gospel artiste Esther Smith's "Onyame Boafo" song

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video of Asamoah Gyan singing Esther Smith's song and praised him for his talent and how harmonious his voice and the song sounded:

elikembluvy commented:

I love you for your sense of humour. Great man.❤️❤️

dj.nana.g commented:

Nice harmony

member commented:

Mr Music Man

