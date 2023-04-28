Talented Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson closed his gap teeth and shared a video of the procedure on his Instagram page

In the caption of the post, he noted that he had no choice but to close it. Smiling in the video indicated that he was happy with the result

The video has sparked massive debate on social media as others claimed they loved him with the gap teeth

Famous American based Ghanaian-Liberian actor, comedian Michael Blackson has fianlly closed his gap teeth after undergoing a medical procedure.

He shared the video on his Instagram page and this sparked massive debate on social media.

Michael Blackson closed his gap teeth at the dentist. Image Credit: @michaelblackson

Source: Instagram

Michael Blackson sees the dentist to close his gap teeth

Michael Blackson shared a video of him finally getting rid of his wide gap teeth after many years.

In the video that he posted on Instagram, he was seated in the patient's chair with a napkin covering his chest area.

Blackson was dressed in black with his gold necklace resting on the napkin during the procedure.

At the end of the session, the doctor handed him a gold hand mirror to look at the final result. He smiled when he saw how different he looked in the mirror.

Michael Blackson apologises to fans

The talented actor apologised to his ardent fans for closing his teeth since it was part of his brand and look. He noted that he had no choice but to get the procedure done.

"Sorry but I had no choice, thanks @lechicdentist," he wrote on Instagram.

See the video of Michael Blackson closing his gap teeth below.

People react to Michael Blackson's closed gap teeth

While some people were not pleased with the closed gap, others made fun of the situation in the comment section.

tari.omorojr said:

Bro said close this broken bridge

emotional_damage_209 said:

Signature gap

ali.way239 stated:

He better not‼️

thelady_rosy commented:

Don’t close it. It makes you look more like your mum.

chavezcm said:

They can’t fix that gap son, unbelievable.

kimberly0428 stated:

Must be a joke because I don’t like the aftermath.

eboyjanneh remarked:

Omg sorry bro but the way they close it it's like a number one inside ‍♂️

thrillythrowbacks remarked:

Ooo nah He said close this Brooklyn Bridge. Hahahahah salute to BK

